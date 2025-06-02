India's green sector to add 7.29 million jobs by FY28: NLB Services

India's green sector is expected to add close to 7.29 million jobs by FY28, as it is witnessing aggressive investment in building green tech capabilities, NLB Services said on Monday.

The majority of the new job creation is set to be fuelled by industries like renewable energy, waste management, electric vehicles, sustainable textiles, and green construction.

As scaling green transformation is becoming a key priority for India Inc., the green sector is expected to add close to 7.29 million green jobs by FY28 and about 35 million new jobs by 2047, global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services said.

NLB Services made this analysis based on its view of the macro ecosystem, industry trends and demand being witnessed in the industry.

''In the past 4-5 years, we've seen green jobs evolve from niche roles to mainstream opportunities across renewable energy, EVs, and sustainable infrastructure. What's changed pragmatically is the skillsets. Today's green workforce needs both sustainability know-how and digital fluency, and the increased integration of AI, IoT, blockchain, GIS, and data-driven tools is laying the foundation for progressive, new-age green careers,'' NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said.

Organisations have also adopted a shift in their workforce strategy to strengthen the green talent pipeline - prioritising skill-based hiring and practical green competencies over traditional qualifications, he added.

Metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi continue to be lead locations for aspirants eyeing green jobs, there is a definitive opportunity across tier II and III cities like Jaipur, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Indore, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, and Chandigarh.

The resurgence across industries like logistics, warehousing and sustainable agriculture is influencing the positive momentum across tier II-III locations, which are already projected to host 35-40 per cent of the 7.29 million jobs by FY28, Alug said.

Currently, women account for just 11-12 per cent of green jobs in India, primarily owing to unequal access to technical education, cultural constraints, and workplace safety challenges, he added.

Forward-looking organisations are adopting inclusive hiring practices, investing in women-focused skill development initiatives, and collaborating with training partners to foster a more diverse and equitable green talent pipeline.

The step is expected to improve parity by 12-15 per cent over the course of the next 5-6 years, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)