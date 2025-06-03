Axiom Space Mission: Journey to the Stars with Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
The Axiom Space mission to the ISS, featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is rescheduled for June 10. The mission marks the first Indian in space since 1984. Shukla will conduct food experiments and engage with school students. The prime minister will interact with the crew during their stay.
Axiom Space's latest mission to the International Space Station has been postponed until June 10, with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla among the crew members. Launching from Florida onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket, the mission was initially set for May 29, subsequently moved to June 8, before the recent reschedule.
This historic flight marks Shukla as the second Indian to venture into space, following Rakesh Sharma's 1984 journey. During the two-week mission, Shukla and his international colleagues will engage in scientific and educational activities, with a significant emphasis on space nutrition experiments.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to communicate with the Axiom-4 team during their time onboard the ISS. Shukla aims to inspire and connect with Indian students and the space industry, using this mission as a milestone to symbolize the attainability of the stars.
