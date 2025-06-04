Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ukraine Targets Crimean Bridge

Ukraine allegedly struck the Crimean Bridge, causing an underwater explosion, the Kremlin reported. Despite the attack, no damage was reported, and the bridge remains operational. The Ukrainian SBU service claimed responsibility, enhancing regional tensions. Russia is implementing precautionary measures to counter further threats to civilian infrastructure.

The Kremlin has reported that Ukraine launched an attack on the Crimean Bridge, resulting in an explosion beneath its waters but causing no physical damage. Despite the incident, the crucial infrastructure remains fully operational.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, confirmed the blast, blaming the Kyiv regime for continuing its assaults on civilian structures. He assured that the bridge, a significant link between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula, sustains its function without disruption.

In response to the alleged aggression, Russia has begun to implement precautionary strategies to safeguard the bridge and other potential targets. The incident underscores the ongoing tensions and geopolitical struggles in the region.

