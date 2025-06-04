Left Menu

Mystery Animal Attack in Madhya Pradesh: The Hyena Suspicion

In Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, a mysterious animal attack has led to six deaths. Villagers reported sightings of a hyena, prompting a large-scale search. The suspected animal may have rabies, although confirmation from lab results is pending. Authorities are investigating to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore/Barwani | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:48 IST
Mystery Animal Attack in Madhya Pradesh: The Hyena Suspicion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district as six people succumbed to injuries inflicted by an unidentified animal. The forest department is conducting an extensive search after villagers claimed to have seen a hyena in the area, intensifying efforts based on pugmarks found nearby.

The attack, which happened on May 5th, affected 17 people who were sleeping outside due to the hot weather. While anti-rabies vaccines were administered, six victims died between May 23 and June 2. Officials are considering a rabies infection as a potential cause but await lab report confirmation.

With a team of 45 forest personnel combing a 15-km radius, local authorities are focusing on assessing the truth behind the hyena sightings. Meanwhile, government officials have assured aid to affected families, providing compensation and medical support to those impacted by this rare and distressing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025