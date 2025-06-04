Mystery Animal Attack in Madhya Pradesh: The Hyena Suspicion

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district as six people succumbed to injuries inflicted by an unidentified animal. The forest department is conducting an extensive search after villagers claimed to have seen a hyena in the area, intensifying efforts based on pugmarks found nearby.

The attack, which happened on May 5th, affected 17 people who were sleeping outside due to the hot weather. While anti-rabies vaccines were administered, six victims died between May 23 and June 2. Officials are considering a rabies infection as a potential cause but await lab report confirmation.

With a team of 45 forest personnel combing a 15-km radius, local authorities are focusing on assessing the truth behind the hyena sightings. Meanwhile, government officials have assured aid to affected families, providing compensation and medical support to those impacted by this rare and distressing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)