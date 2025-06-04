Left Menu

Delhi's Infrastructure Overhaul: A Move Towards a Pollution-Free Future

Delhi is set for a significant infrastructure transformation with projects totaling Rs 1.25 lakh crore aimed at decongesting and reducing pollution. Key developments include elevated and tunnel roads, with efforts supported by the Centre and NHAI, highlighting the 'double-engine' government's role in enhancing the city's connectivity.

Updated: 04-06-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:12 IST
  • India

In a bold move to alleviate congestion and curtail pollution, Delhi is undergoing a major infrastructure makeover, spearheaded by projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed the plans, highlighting an elevated road from INA to IGI Airport among other initiatives.

After discussions with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Gupta shared that detailed reports for Rs 24,000 crore worth of projects have been completed. These include feasibility assessments for a tunnel between Sarai Kale Khan and the IGI airport, aiming to enhance the city's transport system.

Alongside NHAI, efforts funded by the Centre focus on expanding road networks, including a 7-km tunnel and connecting highways to neighboring regions, with the ultimate goal of creating a signal-free city while utilizing inert waste to construct roads, thus tackling waste mountains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

