Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Toddler's Life

A devastating accident occurred as a toddler named Raghav lost his life after an e-rickshaw collision in Sector-16. The tragic incident unfolded while Raghav and his mother, Jyoti, were en route to Naya Bans.

Amidst the chaos, the child fell from the rickshaw during the crash and sustained critical head injuries. Despite quick medical intervention, Raghav succumbed to the injuries the following morning, with his passing leaving the local community in shock.

This tragic loss comes only six months after the child's father passed away, compounding the family's grief. Local residents are rallying in support of Jyoti, while authorities press on with their investigation.

