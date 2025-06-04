Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Toddler's Life
A toddler named Raghav died in a road accident involving an e-rickshaw in Sector-16. The child, with his mother Jyoti, was on the way to Naya Bans when the incident occurred. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Raghav succumbed to his injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A devastating accident occurred as a toddler named Raghav lost his life after an e-rickshaw collision in Sector-16. The tragic incident unfolded while Raghav and his mother, Jyoti, were en route to Naya Bans.
Amidst the chaos, the child fell from the rickshaw during the crash and sustained critical head injuries. Despite quick medical intervention, Raghav succumbed to the injuries the following morning, with his passing leaving the local community in shock.
This tragic loss comes only six months after the child's father passed away, compounding the family's grief. Local residents are rallying in support of Jyoti, while authorities press on with their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- e-rickshaw
- accident
- toddler
- fatality
- Sector-16
- collision
- investigation
- community
- road
- injuries
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision in Telangana: Four Dead, Seventeen Injured
Tragedy in the Fields: ASHA Worker's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation
Tragic Collision on Krishnanagar-Karimpur Highway
Tragedy Strikes Telangana: Fatal Road Collision and Fiery Mishap
Adani Group Under Scrutiny: SEBI's Investigation Raises Questions