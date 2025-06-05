Tragic Construction Site Collapse in Greater Noida
Three labourers, including two women, died and two others sustained injuries in a construction site accident in Greater Noida when a wall collapsed. The injured are reportedly stable, and the contractor is under custody as legal proceedings commence.
Three labourers tragically lost their lives in Greater Noida when a wall collapsed at a construction site operated by Aasra Aasra Private Limited Company, police reported on Thursday.
Two other workers were injured but are currently stable after being treated at a nearby hospital. Police stated that the wall collapse occurred in the basement, impacting five labourers in total.
A swift police response initiated rescue operations, but sadly, two women and one man succumbed to injuries. The contractor has been detained, and authorities are proceeding with legal actions, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar.
