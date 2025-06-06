Left Menu

Saving the Himalayas: A Call to Action on World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, the Voice of Ganga and Himalaya organized an event highlighting the critical issue of melting Himalayan glaciers. Policymakers, environmentalists, and citizens gathered in New Delhi, discussing the environmental and socio-economic threats posed by this crisis. A collective pledge was made to prioritize climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:42 IST
Saving the Himalayas: A Call to Action on World Environment Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, on World Environment Day, a significant event organized by the Voice of Ganga and Himalaya brought attention to the urgent issue of melting Himalayan glaciers. The theme 'Melting Himalayan Glaciers, Dying Ganga' underscored the environmental, cultural, and economic threats posed by this crisis.

Union Minister Shri Chirag Paswan emphasized the moral responsibility of every Indian to protect the soul of India, symbolized by the Himalayas and the Ganga. Senior environmentalists highlighted the urgency of the situation, likening it to a broader global phenomenon of rapid glacier melting.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to 'Save Himalayas, Save Water, Save Lives,' urging governments and international bodies to prioritize the climate crisis in policy-making. The effort was supported by various stakeholders, including the Save Himalaya Charitable Foundation Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025