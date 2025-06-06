Saving the Himalayas: A Call to Action on World Environment Day

In New Delhi, on World Environment Day, a significant event organized by the Voice of Ganga and Himalaya brought attention to the urgent issue of melting Himalayan glaciers. The theme 'Melting Himalayan Glaciers, Dying Ganga' underscored the environmental, cultural, and economic threats posed by this crisis.

Union Minister Shri Chirag Paswan emphasized the moral responsibility of every Indian to protect the soul of India, symbolized by the Himalayas and the Ganga. Senior environmentalists highlighted the urgency of the situation, likening it to a broader global phenomenon of rapid glacier melting.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to 'Save Himalayas, Save Water, Save Lives,' urging governments and international bodies to prioritize the climate crisis in policy-making. The effort was supported by various stakeholders, including the Save Himalaya Charitable Foundation Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)