Fuego Volcano's Fiery Display: An Ongoing Threat

The Fuego volcano in Guatemala erupted on Friday, spewing ash into the atmosphere and forcing authorities to evacuate more than 700 residents as a safety measure.

The seismology agency INSIVUMEH reported that a significant lava flow is building up around the crater, located just 18 kilometers from Antigua Guatemala. Ash plumes have reached heights of 5 kilometers.

Evacuation efforts targeted residents near Escuintla, Sacatepequez, and Chimaltenango, while experts warned of potential pyroclastic flows due to unstable lava accumulations. Fuego is notorious for its activity, with a past eruption in 2018 resulting in over 200 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)