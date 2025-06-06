Left Menu

Fuego Volcano's Fiery Display: An Ongoing Threat

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, sending ash miles high and prompting the evacuation of over 700 residents. Authorities are on high alert with a lava flow growing near the crater. Seismology agency INSIVUMEH and disaster agency CONRED are carefully monitoring and responding to the volatile situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Fuego volcano in Guatemala erupted on Friday, spewing ash into the atmosphere and forcing authorities to evacuate more than 700 residents as a safety measure.

The seismology agency INSIVUMEH reported that a significant lava flow is building up around the crater, located just 18 kilometers from Antigua Guatemala. Ash plumes have reached heights of 5 kilometers.

Evacuation efforts targeted residents near Escuintla, Sacatepequez, and Chimaltenango, while experts warned of potential pyroclastic flows due to unstable lava accumulations. Fuego is notorious for its activity, with a past eruption in 2018 resulting in over 200 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

