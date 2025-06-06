Fuego Volcano's Fiery Display: An Ongoing Threat
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, sending ash miles high and prompting the evacuation of over 700 residents. Authorities are on high alert with a lava flow growing near the crater. Seismology agency INSIVUMEH and disaster agency CONRED are carefully monitoring and responding to the volatile situation.
The Fuego volcano in Guatemala erupted on Friday, spewing ash into the atmosphere and forcing authorities to evacuate more than 700 residents as a safety measure.
The seismology agency INSIVUMEH reported that a significant lava flow is building up around the crater, located just 18 kilometers from Antigua Guatemala. Ash plumes have reached heights of 5 kilometers.
Evacuation efforts targeted residents near Escuintla, Sacatepequez, and Chimaltenango, while experts warned of potential pyroclastic flows due to unstable lava accumulations. Fuego is notorious for its activity, with a past eruption in 2018 resulting in over 200 deaths.
