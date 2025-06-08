NASA Delays Boeing Starliner Crew Flight to 2026 Amid Safety Evaluations

NASA is facing a delay in the anticipated relaunch of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, with the earliest flight now expected in early 2026.

The decision comes as the agency conducts safety evaluations following propulsion system issues that marooned the initial crew in space for nine months instead of the planned duration.

While NASA considers whether to include a crew in the upcoming flight, safety remains a primary concern amid reminders of the importance of thorough evaluations before embarking on critical missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)