NASA Delays Boeing Starliner Crew Flight to 2026 Amid Safety Evaluations

NASA announced that Boeing's Starliner spacecraft's next potential crewed flight is postponed to early 2026. This decision comes as NASA evaluates safety concerns after propulsion system issues left its debut crew on the International Space Station for nine months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA is facing a delay in the anticipated relaunch of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, with the earliest flight now expected in early 2026.

The decision comes as the agency conducts safety evaluations following propulsion system issues that marooned the initial crew in space for nine months instead of the planned duration.

While NASA considers whether to include a crew in the upcoming flight, safety remains a primary concern amid reminders of the importance of thorough evaluations before embarking on critical missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

