NASA Delays Boeing Starliner Crew Flight to 2026 Amid Safety Evaluations
NASA announced that Boeing's Starliner spacecraft's next potential crewed flight is postponed to early 2026. This decision comes as NASA evaluates safety concerns after propulsion system issues left its debut crew on the International Space Station for nine months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:29 IST
NASA is facing a delay in the anticipated relaunch of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, with the earliest flight now expected in early 2026.
The decision comes as the agency conducts safety evaluations following propulsion system issues that marooned the initial crew in space for nine months instead of the planned duration.
While NASA considers whether to include a crew in the upcoming flight, safety remains a primary concern amid reminders of the importance of thorough evaluations before embarking on critical missions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NASA
- Boeing
- Starliner
- spacecraft
- crew
- propulsion
- flight
- International Space Station
- safety
- evaluation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew from Listing Liberian Vessel
Bangladeshi Family's Tragic Flight: A Tale of Illegal Immigration in India
Flight Chaos at IGI: Thunderstorms Lead to Massive Delays
Lost Heroes of Heaven Can Wait: WWII Crew's Unlikely Homecoming
Flights to Tel Aviv Grounded Amid Rising Tensions