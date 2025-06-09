Transforming Bengaluru: Revamping Unused Spaces for Public Use

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched an initiative named 'Bayasidaanthe Bayalu' to revamp unused spaces in the city. The initiative calls on the public, architects, and urban designers to help identify vacant areas that could be transformed into vibrant public spaces.

According to a press release issued on Monday, citizens within BBMP limits are encouraged to submit proposals for such areas before the deadline on June 19. These submissions will be assessed for feasibility and impact, determining their potential for redevelopment.

Chosen locations will be documented in a citywide database, earmarked for possible redevelopment by the BBMP over the next five years. The initiative aims to improve the urban landscape and enhance community engagement through innovative use of available spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)