Transforming Bengaluru: Revamping Unused Spaces for Public Use
The BBMP has launched 'Bayasidaanthe Bayalu', inviting citizens, architects, and urban designers to identify unused areas for transformation into public spaces. Submissions are open until June 19. Selected sites will be added to a database for potential redevelopment over the next five years.
- Country:
- India
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched an initiative named 'Bayasidaanthe Bayalu' to revamp unused spaces in the city. The initiative calls on the public, architects, and urban designers to help identify vacant areas that could be transformed into vibrant public spaces.
According to a press release issued on Monday, citizens within BBMP limits are encouraged to submit proposals for such areas before the deadline on June 19. These submissions will be assessed for feasibility and impact, determining their potential for redevelopment.
Chosen locations will be documented in a citywide database, earmarked for possible redevelopment by the BBMP over the next five years. The initiative aims to improve the urban landscape and enhance community engagement through innovative use of available spaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nuanced Duty Concessions Pave Way for Auto Sector Transformation under India-UK FTA
India's Renewable Energy Revolution: A Decade of Transformation
Northeast Investors Summit Sparks Transformational Economic Boom
Revitalizing Heritage: AAP Leaders Commit to Kali Mata Mandir Transformation
Revolutionizing Rides: Goa's 2025 Taxi Transformation