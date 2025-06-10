Russian Drone Attack Ravages Kyiv and Odesa
Russia launched a significant drone assault on Ukraine, hitting Kyiv and Odesa, killing two and hospitalizing others. The attack follows retaliatory measures by Moscow against Kyiv due to recent inciting strikes in Russia. Ukraine calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a prolonged drone attack on Ukraine, targeting the capital, Kyiv, and the port city of Odesa. Officials confirmed two fatalities and several injuries during the overnight assault early Tuesday.
The attack, part of Moscow's retaliatory measures following Kyiv's recent audacious strikes in Russian territory, saw drones targeting seven out of Kyiv's ten districts. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, responded defiantly, asserting on Telegram that terror would not break Ukrainian resolve.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the need for stronger sanctions against Russia and enhanced air defenses for Ukraine. Meanwhile, despite heavy drone and missile barrages, both Moscow and Kyiv remain locked in stagnant negotiations with little progress beyond prisoner exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
