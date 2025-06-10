Left Menu

Humanitarian Aid Chaos in Gaza Amid Israeli Strikes

At least 17 Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on displaced people approaching a U.S.-backed aid site in Gaza. This incident highlights the ongoing tension and violence in the region, as locals endure long, dangerous journeys for essential supplies amid contested aid distribution efforts.

Updated: 10-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:37 IST
Seventeen Palestinians lost their lives, and numerous others were wounded as Israeli gunfire targeted displaced individuals nearing a U.S.-backed humanitarian aid site in Gaza on Tuesday. The casualties, some critically injured, sought medical attention at Al-Awda and Al-Quds hospitals in central and northern Gaza, respectively.

The Israeli military is currently probing the incident, having previously cautioned locals against approaching U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites. The roads leading to these sites were declared closed military zones. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has yet to release a statement regarding Tuesday's tragic events.

Eyewitnesses report chaos at the distribution sites, with some individuals making extensive journeys only to return empty-handed. Despite the resumed limited U.N.-led operations in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis remains severe, highlighted by reports of looting as desperate civilians and thieves intercept aid along the coastal road in Gaza City.

