Humanitarian Aid Chaos in Gaza Amid Israeli Strikes

Seventeen Palestinians lost their lives, and numerous others were wounded as Israeli gunfire targeted displaced individuals nearing a U.S.-backed humanitarian aid site in Gaza on Tuesday. The casualties, some critically injured, sought medical attention at Al-Awda and Al-Quds hospitals in central and northern Gaza, respectively.

The Israeli military is currently probing the incident, having previously cautioned locals against approaching U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites. The roads leading to these sites were declared closed military zones. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has yet to release a statement regarding Tuesday's tragic events.

Eyewitnesses report chaos at the distribution sites, with some individuals making extensive journeys only to return empty-handed. Despite the resumed limited U.N.-led operations in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis remains severe, highlighted by reports of looting as desperate civilians and thieves intercept aid along the coastal road in Gaza City.

