Tragedy in Dwarka: Family Leaps to Death in Flames

A devastating fire broke out in a duplex flat in Dwarka, Delhi, leading to the death of three family members, including two children. The fire originated from a temple and spread rapidly due to PVC panels. Although rescue efforts were made, the victims succumbed while attempting to escape the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday when a massive fire engulfed a duplex flat, resulting in the deaths of a man and two children. The fire, which began in a temple on the building's eighth floor, spread quickly and proved fatal as the victims jumped in an attempt to escape.

Police identified the deceased as Yash Yadav, aged 35, his 12-year-old daughter, and his 11-year-old nephew. They succumbed to the fire while attempting to escape from the balcony of the affected apartment. The family had been residing on the top two floors of the building, where Yadav bravely returned to rescue the children before the fire intensified.

The fire department was alerted at 10.01 am, with initial measures involving eight fire tenders, which later grew in number as the severity of the fire became apparent. The blaze, visible from afar due to thick black smoke, drew attention from neighboring residents and passersby capturing the incident on mobile phones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

