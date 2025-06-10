Tragedy in Dwarka: Family Leaps to Death in Flames

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday when a massive fire engulfed a duplex flat, resulting in the deaths of a man and two children. The fire, which began in a temple on the building's eighth floor, spread quickly and proved fatal as the victims jumped in an attempt to escape.

Police identified the deceased as Yash Yadav, aged 35, his 12-year-old daughter, and his 11-year-old nephew. They succumbed to the fire while attempting to escape from the balcony of the affected apartment. The family had been residing on the top two floors of the building, where Yadav bravely returned to rescue the children before the fire intensified.

The fire department was alerted at 10.01 am, with initial measures involving eight fire tenders, which later grew in number as the severity of the fire became apparent. The blaze, visible from afar due to thick black smoke, drew attention from neighboring residents and passersby capturing the incident on mobile phones.

(With inputs from agencies.)