Scorching Heatwave Grips Haryana and Punjab

The relentless heatwave in Haryana and Punjab showed no signs of abating on Tuesday, as temperatures soared to alarming highs. Bathinda crowned the list with a scorching 47.6 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest spot in the region, according to the local weather department.

Searing temperatures were recorded across Haryana's cities, with Sirsa not far behind at 46.2 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, shared as the capital by both states, sweltered at 43.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing what's been recorded this season so far.

The oppressive heat extended its grip to other parts of Haryana and Punjab. Rohtak, Narnaul, Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, and Bhiwani endured extreme temperatures ranging from 44.3 to 46.1 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and other cities in Punjab crossed the 44-degree mark.

