Scorching Heatwave Grips Haryana and Punjab
Haryana and Punjab are facing an intense heatwave, with Bathinda hitting the highest temperature of 47.6°C. Several cities in both states endure soaring temperatures above normal, with Chandigarh recording its season's highest at 43.9°C. The blistering heat persists across the regions, affecting numerous cities.
The relentless heatwave in Haryana and Punjab showed no signs of abating on Tuesday, as temperatures soared to alarming highs. Bathinda crowned the list with a scorching 47.6 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest spot in the region, according to the local weather department.
Searing temperatures were recorded across Haryana's cities, with Sirsa not far behind at 46.2 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, shared as the capital by both states, sweltered at 43.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing what's been recorded this season so far.
The oppressive heat extended its grip to other parts of Haryana and Punjab. Rohtak, Narnaul, Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, and Bhiwani endured extreme temperatures ranging from 44.3 to 46.1 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and other cities in Punjab crossed the 44-degree mark.
