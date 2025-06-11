Delhi's Demolition Drive: Clearing the Path for Urban Development
The Delhi Development Authority launched a demolition drive in Govindpuri, southeast Delhi, targeting 344 vacant structures. Affected families, deemed ineligible, were given notices to relocate by June. The cleared land will serve an in-situ slum rehabilitation project for about 4,500 eligible residents from nearby camps.
Early Wednesday morning saw the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) initiating a significant demolition drive in the Bhoomiheen camp in Southeast Delhi's Govindpuri.
Protected by a substantial police presence to avert potential conflicts, the drive resulted in the demolition of 344 mostly vacant structures. Authorities stated that there were no legal stays on the operation, explaining it was necessary to clear the area for an upcoming rehabilitation project.
The project aims to accommodate approximately 4,500 jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) dwellers from nearby areas, with eligible families already provided alternative housing at Kalkaji Extension.
