Delhi's Demolition Drive: Clearing the Path for Urban Development

Early Wednesday morning saw the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) initiating a significant demolition drive in the Bhoomiheen camp in Southeast Delhi's Govindpuri.

Protected by a substantial police presence to avert potential conflicts, the drive resulted in the demolition of 344 mostly vacant structures. Authorities stated that there were no legal stays on the operation, explaining it was necessary to clear the area for an upcoming rehabilitation project.

The project aims to accommodate approximately 4,500 jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) dwellers from nearby areas, with eligible families already provided alternative housing at Kalkaji Extension.

