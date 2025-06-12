Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Tragedy and Humanitarian Struggles

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 60, mainly near a U.S.-backed aid site, amid ongoing conflict with Hamas. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation continues its mission, distributing 2.5 million meals despite violence. The situation remains dire, with widespread displacement and malnutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 05:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli gunfire and airstrikes took at least 60 Palestinian lives in Gaza on Wednesday, primarily near a U.S.-backed aid distribution site. Local health officials reported significant casualties, stating that most fatalities occurred as people approached a food distribution center.

The Israeli military, engaged in a prolonged conflict with Hamas since October 2023, claims forces fired warning shots at individuals perceived as threats in the active combat zone of the Netzarim Corridor. Meanwhile, health officials in Khan Younis reported further casualties at another aid site in Rafah.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which distributed 2.5 million meals on Wednesday alone, continues its efforts despite the violence. However, tensions remain, with the United Nations condemning the killings and questions about aid safety and standards persisting amid a dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

