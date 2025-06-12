Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

A horrifying plane crash occurred in Ahmedabad as an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London crashed into residential quarters soon after takeoff. The crash resulted in significant structural damage and several injuries among those living in the quarters for BJ Medical College doctors.

The ill-fated aircraft, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, striking fear as it hurtled at a dangerously low altitude before plunging into the doctors' residences in Meghaninagar area. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and fear as the buildings caught fire from the crash, with many residents sustaining injuries.

Emergency services fought the blaze ignited by the crash, which also engulfed several vehicles parked in the vicinity. As thick smoke billowed into the sky, rescue operations were underway amid fears of multiple casualties from the harrowing midday tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)