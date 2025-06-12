Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London with 242 onboard, crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad after takeoff. The crash caused severe damage, numerous injuries, and a large fire, sending plumes of smoke rising over the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:45 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying plane crash occurred in Ahmedabad as an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London crashed into residential quarters soon after takeoff. The crash resulted in significant structural damage and several injuries among those living in the quarters for BJ Medical College doctors.

The ill-fated aircraft, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, striking fear as it hurtled at a dangerously low altitude before plunging into the doctors' residences in Meghaninagar area. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and fear as the buildings caught fire from the crash, with many residents sustaining injuries.

Emergency services fought the blaze ignited by the crash, which also engulfed several vehicles parked in the vicinity. As thick smoke billowed into the sky, rescue operations were underway amid fears of multiple casualties from the harrowing midday tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025