Tragedy Strikes as Lightning Claims Lives in Telangana
Six people, including five women, lost their lives and two others were injured due to lightning strikes in Adilabad district, Telangana. The incidents occurred amidst heavy rain and thunderstorms. Four agricultural laborers, including three women, died in Gadiguda mandal, while two women died in Bela mandal.
Six individuals, including five women, tragically lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Adilabad district, Telangana, on Thursday, according to local police reports.
The district experienced severe weather conditions, featuring heavy rain and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon. Among those affected were agricultural laborers working in Gadiguda mandal, where lightning resulted in the immediate death of four individuals, including three women and a man, while injuring two others.
In a separate incidence in Bela mandal within the district, two women succumbed to the harsh natural event. The injured individuals were promptly transported to a local hospital for treatment, authorities confirmed.
