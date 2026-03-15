Thunderstorms Strike UP: A Weather Phenomenon Unfolds
Uttar Pradesh has experienced a dip in temperatures following light rain and thunderstorms triggered by a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation. The India Meteorological Department has forecast further storms and potential hail. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed assessments of crop damage and compensation for affected farmers.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh witnessed a significant change in weather as temperatures fell due to light rain and thunderstorms. The Meteorological Centre in Lucknow reported that a western disturbance in northern Punjab combined with a cyclonic circulation over southern Haryana led to the unstable weather.
Cities such as Meerut, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Bahraich recorded varying rainfall levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of impending thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state, with hailstorms possible in isolated eastern regions.
In response to the adverse weather conditions, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district magistrates to assess crop damage and expedite compensation distribution to affected farmers.
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