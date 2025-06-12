Maharashtra CM Prioritizes Hill Slum Rehabilitation Policy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has mandated the formulation of a distinct rehabilitation policy for inhabitants of slums located on hills.

During a review meeting of the state Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Fadnavis highlighted the hazards these slums face, particularly during monsoons, due to landslides and rockfalls.

The CM emphasized the importance of relocating eligible slum dwellers near their current homes and introduced a digital system for monitoring encroachments, which should integrate with the PM Gatishakti portal.

