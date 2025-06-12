Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Prioritizes Hill Slum Rehabilitation Policy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has instructed officials to draft a unique policy for rehabilitating those living in hill slums. The initiative aims to address the dangers posed by landslides and rockfalls during monsoons. The policy emphasizes relocating eligible residents nearby and leveraging digital systems for monitoring encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has mandated the formulation of a distinct rehabilitation policy for inhabitants of slums located on hills.

During a review meeting of the state Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Fadnavis highlighted the hazards these slums face, particularly during monsoons, due to landslides and rockfalls.

The CM emphasized the importance of relocating eligible slum dwellers near their current homes and introduced a digital system for monitoring encroachments, which should integrate with the PM Gatishakti portal.

