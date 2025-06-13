Israel Targets Iran's Nuclear Infrastructure Amid Rising Tensions
Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities aiming to inhibit Iran's development of atomic weapons. While Iran denies having a nuclear weapons program, its uranium enrichment has intensified since the 2015 nuclear deal fell apart. Israel's latest actions target key nuclear sites including Natanz and Fordow.
In a dramatic escalation, Israel claimed responsibility for strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities early Friday, aiming to disrupt Tehran's alleged atomic ambitions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the offensive targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile production sites, and military capabilities.
The recent strikes focused on strategic sites including Natanz, a critical part of Iran's enrichment program, and Fordow, located deep within a mountain. These facilities have been focal points in global debates over Iranian nuclear intentions. Israel's move signals a potential shift in regional power dynamics.
The collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal has seen Iran expand its uranium enrichment capabilities, bringing them closer to weapons-grade levels. International scrutiny remains high as tensions in the region simmer, with diplomatic efforts aiming to address the nuclear issue and broader geopolitical stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
