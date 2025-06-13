Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Haryana and Punjab
A relentless heatwave continues to scorch various parts of Haryana and Punjab, with Sirsa being the hottest, recording temperatures of 47.6°C. Punjab's Bathinda faced temperatures of up to 46°C. Meanwhile, other regions experienced temperatures ranging from the high 30s to mid-40s.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing heatwave has gripped the northern Indian states of Haryana and Punjab, pushing temperatures to extreme levels. According to the meteorological department, Sirsa recorded the highest temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius, marking it as the hottest location across both states.
In Haryana, other regions weren't spared the sweltering conditions as Hisar hit 44.6 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Narnaul at 44.3 degrees, and Bhiwani at 43.6 degrees. Conversely, Ambala and Karnal experienced relatively cooler weather, with temperatures around the 37 to 38 degree mark.
Punjab saw similarly harsh conditions, with Bathinda reaching 46 degrees Celsius. Over in Faridkot, the mercury rose to 44 degrees, and Amritsar wasn't far behind at 43.6 degrees. The common capital, Chandigarh, also endured high temperatures but at a comparatively milder 39.6 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- heatwave
- Haryana
- Punjab
- Sirsa
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- temperature
- weather
- MeT
- climate
ALSO READ
Thrilling Matches and Rising Temperatures at French Open Day Six
Chandigarh University's Global Exposure Programs: Shaping Future Leaders
Operation Shield: A Test of Resilience and Preparedness in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh
Thrilling Clashes and Rising Temperatures Mark Sixth Day at the French Open
Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Launches 50 AI-Augmented, Future-Ready Programs