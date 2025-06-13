Russia's Anti-Drone Laser Advancements: A New Era of Air Defense

Russia announced on Friday that it had conducted extensive tests of new laser-based systems designed to defend against drone threats. The government emphasized the technology's potential and detailed its testing across various drone types and weather conditions.

The statement also revealed plans to incorporate these lasers into a 'universal air defense system,' which President Vladimir Putin advocated for earlier this week. Tests will inform the refinement of current models, paving the way for reliable defenses against contemporary aerial threats, eventually leading to serial production and larger-scale deployment, according to the statement. A released video showed the charred debris of a drone destroyed in the tests.

In the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, drones have played significant roles, targeting not just battlefields but also strategic locations deep into Russian territory. Notably, Ukrainian drones have damaged Russian oil depots, refineries, and airfields, underscoring Moscow's urgent need for enhanced defense capabilities. Recent attacks have even impacted air bases, affecting Russia's bomber fleet.

