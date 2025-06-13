Left Menu

Russia's Anti-Drone Laser Advancements: A New Era of Air Defense

Russia has tested new laser-based systems for drone defense, promising to integrate them into a universal air defense strategy. This move is vital as drones have been extensively used in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, causing damage well beyond battlefields, prompting Russia to strengthen its defense measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:50 IST
Russia's Anti-Drone Laser Advancements: A New Era of Air Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia announced on Friday that it had conducted extensive tests of new laser-based systems designed to defend against drone threats. The government emphasized the technology's potential and detailed its testing across various drone types and weather conditions.

The statement also revealed plans to incorporate these lasers into a 'universal air defense system,' which President Vladimir Putin advocated for earlier this week. Tests will inform the refinement of current models, paving the way for reliable defenses against contemporary aerial threats, eventually leading to serial production and larger-scale deployment, according to the statement. A released video showed the charred debris of a drone destroyed in the tests.

In the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, drones have played significant roles, targeting not just battlefields but also strategic locations deep into Russian territory. Notably, Ukrainian drones have damaged Russian oil depots, refineries, and airfields, underscoring Moscow's urgent need for enhanced defense capabilities. Recent attacks have even impacted air bases, affecting Russia's bomber fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025