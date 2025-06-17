Left Menu

Ecuador Revives Mining Cadastre to Boost Industry and Tackle Illegality

Ecuador's mining ministry is reopening its registry of concessions after a seven-year hiatus. The phased reopening aims to attract investment and combat illegal mining by regulating operations with a focus on transparency. The move coincides with new regulations to enhance the mining sector's efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 06:23 IST
Ecuador Revives Mining Cadastre to Boost Industry and Tackle Illegality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ecuador's mining ministry announced the re-launch of its mining concessions registry on Monday, marking a significant development in the country's effort to bolster its industry and deter illegal activities. This is the first time in seven years that such a registry has been opened, aiming to attract new projects.

The previous registry was closed in 2018 due to concerns over irregularities. Mining Minister Ines Manzano highlighted the need for regulation to secure investments while emphasizing environmental and community responsibilities in a press conference. The initial phase of the new registry will focus on small-scale non-metallic mining, followed by metallic mining.

The registry, known as the National Mining Cadastre, will enhance transparency and efficiency in granting mining concessions. President Daniel Noboa, committed to economic growth and curbing illegal mining, ordered the registry's revival. New mining fees and open dialogue with industry representatives are also part of these reform efforts, which have sparked some controversy.

