Yeast Power Revolutionizes Nutrition: Angel Yeast's Sustainable Solutions

Angel Yeast, a global leader in yeast manufacturing, is marking Sustainable Gastronomy Day by advocating for low-carbon, healthy diet solutions. As part of its ongoing mission to reshape nutritional health, the company is expanding its 'Weight Management Year' program, initially introduced at Yichang's National Nutrition Week.

The campaign, themed 'The Awakening of Yeast Power,' seamlessly integrates nutritional science with public demonstrations to highlight yeast's benefits for metabolic health and weight management. At the forefront of Angel Yeast's innovations is AngeoPro® yeast protein, a decade-long research breakthrough tackling global protein shortages while supporting China's 'Dual Carbon' goals.

As obesity rates climb worldwide, effective weight management becomes crucial in preventing diseases like hypertension and diabetes. Angel Yeast's initiative, launched in May 2024, engaged 15,000 people, with a significant portion achieving weight loss. The company continues to affirm the importance of balanced diets and physical activity in weight management.

(With inputs from agencies.)