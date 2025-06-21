Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump Administration's Research Funding Cuts

A federal judge halted President Trump's administration from drastically reducing National Science Foundation research funding. The policy change, deemed arbitrary, risked invaluable technological work in AI and semiconductors by capping 'indirect' costs for universities, prompting significant financial concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:54 IST
Court Blocks Trump Administration's Research Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has thwarted the Trump administration's plans to slash research funding provided by the National Science Foundation.

US District Judge Indira Talwani, residing in Boston, ruled against the proposed policy on Friday. The decision protects universities from losing tens of millions in critical research funding, arguing the policy endangered pivotal technological advancements in areas like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and semiconductors.

The contested policy, presented in May by the NSF, sought to redefine 'indirect' costs, previously covered individually for grant recipients, capping them at 15% of the direct research costs. The University of California projected potential losses of nearly $100 million annually due to this cap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025