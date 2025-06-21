Court Blocks Trump Administration's Research Funding Cuts

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has thwarted the Trump administration's plans to slash research funding provided by the National Science Foundation.

US District Judge Indira Talwani, residing in Boston, ruled against the proposed policy on Friday. The decision protects universities from losing tens of millions in critical research funding, arguing the policy endangered pivotal technological advancements in areas like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and semiconductors.

The contested policy, presented in May by the NSF, sought to redefine 'indirect' costs, previously covered individually for grant recipients, capping them at 15% of the direct research costs. The University of California projected potential losses of nearly $100 million annually due to this cap.

