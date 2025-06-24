Tragic Loss: Three Youths Succumb to Methane Gas in Well Accident

Tragedy struck in Shikohabad as three young lives were lost after reportedly inhaling methane gas in a well. The victims were attempting to retrieve a mobile phone that had fallen into the water body.

The incident unfolded at around 1 pm when Dhruv, 25, dropped his phone into the well. His cousin Ajay, 28, and their friend Chandraveer joined him in the attempt to recover the device. None of them resurfaced, prompting local residents to alert the authorities.

Additional District Magistrate Vishu Raja confirmed that fire brigade personnel launched a four-hour rescue mission, utilizing oxygen cylinders in the effort. Sadly, the youths were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The well, located at their ancestral home, is suspected to contain methane gas, which likely led to the asphyxiation. Investigations are ongoing.

