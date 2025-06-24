Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Three Youths Succumb to Methane Gas in Well Accident

Three young men died allegedly due to methane gas inhalation while trying to retrieve a mobile phone from a well in Shikohabad. The victims, identified as Dhruv, Ajay, and Chandraveer, were found dead after a four-hour rescue operation. The incident is under investigation, with officials suspecting gas asphyxiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:42 IST
Tragedy struck in Shikohabad as three young lives were lost after reportedly inhaling methane gas in a well. The victims were attempting to retrieve a mobile phone that had fallen into the water body.

The incident unfolded at around 1 pm when Dhruv, 25, dropped his phone into the well. His cousin Ajay, 28, and their friend Chandraveer joined him in the attempt to recover the device. None of them resurfaced, prompting local residents to alert the authorities.

Additional District Magistrate Vishu Raja confirmed that fire brigade personnel launched a four-hour rescue mission, utilizing oxygen cylinders in the effort. Sadly, the youths were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The well, located at their ancestral home, is suspected to contain methane gas, which likely led to the asphyxiation. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

