Royal Bengal Tiger Sparks Panic in Ranchi Village

Residents of a village in Ranchi were alarmed when a Royal Bengal Tiger entered a local farmer's house. The incident prompted rescue efforts from the Palamau Tiger Reserve and Birsa zoo, and prohibitory measures were taken for safety. The tiger is suspected to have strayed from nearby West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of panic surged through a village in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, after a Royal Bengal Tiger made its way into a farmer's home. The unexpected entry occurred early Wednesday morning, alarming local residents.

The incident unfolded in Mardu village within the Silli block, near the West Bengal inter-state border, with the Muri police outpost taking charge, located about 65 km from Ranchi's capital. Forest officials mobilized a rescue team from the Palamau Tiger Reserve to address the situation.

Assistant Conservator of Forests at Birsa zoo, Ashok Kumar Singh, revealed that a veterinarian and a team of experts were deployed to ensure the animal's safe retrieval. Prohibitory orders were initiated to manage crowds and facilitate the rescue, with suspicions pointing to the tiger's origin in nearby West Bengal forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

