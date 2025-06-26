Left Menu

High-Stakes Review: DPIIT Tackles Infrastructure Hurdles in Northeast India

The DPIIT reviewed 18 issues impacting 11 infrastructure projects across Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, and Nagaland. The Patratu Thermal Power Station and GeoEnpro Petroleum projects were highlighted. Priority was urged for resolving project challenges, with a combined value over Rs 34,213 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:01 IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has conducted a comprehensive review of 18 issues affecting 11 key infrastructure projects in northeastern Indian states of Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, and Nagaland, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The meeting, presided over by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Bhatia, saw attendance from senior officials of central ministries, state governments, and representatives from project proponents. The discussion primarily focused on the Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project Phase-I in Jharkhand, which is valued at Rs 34,213 crore.

Additionally, the meeting addressed concerns related to a private sector venture by GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd in Arunachal Pradesh, worth Rs 1,000 crore. The DPIIT Secretary emphasized the need for the state government to prioritize and provide necessary support to expedite the resolution of these project-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

