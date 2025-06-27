Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse Claims Three Lives in Kerala

Three migrant workers lost their lives early Friday when a 40-year-old building in Kodakara, central Kerala, collapsed as they were preparing for work, according to police reports.

Out of 17 occupants, 14 managed to escape unharmed. The tragedy occurred around 6 am, and the rescue operation spanned two-and-a-half hours, officials confirmed. State Labour Minister V Sivankutty has ordered a detailed investigation, tasking the Labour Commissioner with reporting the findings.

Concern over the building's structural integrity and reported overcrowding were highlighted by local officials, as rescue teams and JCBs cleared the rubble. Steps are being taken to return the deceased workers' remains to their families, the ministry stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)