Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse Claims Three Lives in Kerala
Three migrant workers died when a 40-year-old building collapsed in Kerala. Fourteen others escaped unharmed. The incident prompted a thorough investigation ordered by state officials, while rescue efforts took over two hours. Concerns about the building’s structural integrity and occupancy were raised by officials on the scene.
- Country:
- India
Three migrant workers lost their lives early Friday when a 40-year-old building in Kodakara, central Kerala, collapsed as they were preparing for work, according to police reports.
Out of 17 occupants, 14 managed to escape unharmed. The tragedy occurred around 6 am, and the rescue operation spanned two-and-a-half hours, officials confirmed. State Labour Minister V Sivankutty has ordered a detailed investigation, tasking the Labour Commissioner with reporting the findings.
Concern over the building's structural integrity and reported overcrowding were highlighted by local officials, as rescue teams and JCBs cleared the rubble. Steps are being taken to return the deceased workers' remains to their families, the ministry stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Rs 2,700 Crore Fraud Investigation: ED Cracks Down on Nexa Evergreen
Tragedy in Tuljapur: Teen's Suicide Sparks Investigation
Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Sparks Outcry and Calls for Investigation
Fiery Plane Crash Shocks Meghaninagar, Investigation Underway
Tragic Crash: Investigation Launched as London-Bound Plane Falls Near Ahmedabad