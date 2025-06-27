Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse Claims Three Lives in Kerala

Three migrant workers died when a 40-year-old building collapsed in Kerala. Fourteen others escaped unharmed. The incident prompted a thorough investigation ordered by state officials, while rescue efforts took over two hours. Concerns about the building’s structural integrity and occupancy were raised by officials on the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse Claims Three Lives in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three migrant workers lost their lives early Friday when a 40-year-old building in Kodakara, central Kerala, collapsed as they were preparing for work, according to police reports.

Out of 17 occupants, 14 managed to escape unharmed. The tragedy occurred around 6 am, and the rescue operation spanned two-and-a-half hours, officials confirmed. State Labour Minister V Sivankutty has ordered a detailed investigation, tasking the Labour Commissioner with reporting the findings.

Concern over the building's structural integrity and reported overcrowding were highlighted by local officials, as rescue teams and JCBs cleared the rubble. Steps are being taken to return the deceased workers' remains to their families, the ministry stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025