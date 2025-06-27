Tragedy Strikes Tourist Group: Swat River Flash Floods Claim Eighteen Lives

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as flash floods in the Swat River claimed the lives of eighteen members of a tourist family. Rescue officials reported that so far, seven bodies have been recovered.

Rescue operations are being conducted at five different sites with the involvement of 80 Rescue 1122 personnel, as stated by Director General Shah Fahad. Initial reports indicated that the family was part of a tourist group caught in the sudden floods triggered by upstream heavy rains.

The Swat River, a perennial waterway in northern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, experienced severe flooding that left many areas inundated and dozens trapped. Authorities confirmed that a large-scale search operation is ongoing to find the missing individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)