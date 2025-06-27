Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tourist Group: Swat River Flash Floods Claim Eighteen Lives

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, flash floods in the Swat River have claimed the lives of at least eighteen family members, with only seven bodies recovered so far. Rescue operations continue at multiple sites, involving 80 personnel to locate the missing individuals amid heavy rainfall and rising waters.

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as flash floods in the Swat River claimed the lives of eighteen members of a tourist family. Rescue officials reported that so far, seven bodies have been recovered.

Rescue operations are being conducted at five different sites with the involvement of 80 Rescue 1122 personnel, as stated by Director General Shah Fahad. Initial reports indicated that the family was part of a tourist group caught in the sudden floods triggered by upstream heavy rains.

The Swat River, a perennial waterway in northern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, experienced severe flooding that left many areas inundated and dozens trapped. Authorities confirmed that a large-scale search operation is ongoing to find the missing individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

