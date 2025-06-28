Left Menu

Tragic Retaliation: Arrests Made in Tigress Poisoning Case

Two individuals were arrested for poisoning a tigress and her cubs in the Hugyam forest. The incident followed the discovery of a poisoned cow, linked to Maada alias Maaduraju, whose livestock was preyed upon by wild animals. He and his friend reportedly set the deadly trap as a form of revenge.

Two individuals have been detained by authorities this weekend in connection with the tragic death of a tigress and her four cubs in the Hugyam forest range of Male Mahadeshwara Hills. The police disclosed that these big cats had fallen victim to poisoning.

The investigation took a significant turn after the discovery of a poisoned cow. This cow belonged to a man identified as Maada, also known as Maaduraju. Reports suggest that Maaduraju was livid after the loss of his cow, 'Kenchi,' to wild predators.

Seeking revenge, he allegedly poisoned the cow's carcass. Accompanied by his friend Nagaraju, the act led to the tiger and her cubs consuming the poisoned meat and meeting their untimely demise. Both suspects are under interrogation at the 'Aranya Bhavan' in Hanuru Taluk. The police released Maaduraju's father after determining his son's involvement.

