Legacy of Pollution: Bhopal Factory Waste Incinerated Amid Concerns

Nineteen tonnes of soil contaminated with residual toxic waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal have been incinerated, leaving only ashes, an official confirmed on Thursday.

This recent disposal effort at a plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, follows the incineration of 337 tonnes of waste from the factory site. The 1984 gas leak disaster, involving deadly methyl isocyanate gas, is among the largest industrial catastrophes in history, claiming over 5,479 lives and injuring thousands. The remaining contaminated soil was part of the untreated waste at the factory's premises.

Despite protests from local residents fearing environmental and health impacts, the state government assured that emission levels were within safe limits. The waste disposal process involved the segregation and incineration of packaging materials, comprising mainly iron drums. Environmental protocols ensured emissions from these procedures adhered to prescribed safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)