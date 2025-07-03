Slight Respite: Flood Levels Drop at Key Sites Across India

The flood situation across India witnessed a slight improvement on Thursday. According to the latest Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, 10 river stations reported water levels above the warning mark, a decrease from 12 stations the previous day.

None of the locations were categorized as ''severe'' or ''extreme'' floods, yet several rivers in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu remained under close watch. These rivers continued to breach warning thresholds whilst displaying rising or steady trends.

On Thursday, notable sites including the Ganga at Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh recorded falling water levels, offering a momentary relief from flood threats. Major reservoirs like Maithon in Jharkhand and Krishnarajasagar in Karnataka also showed a rising-trend forecast, with inflow predictions issued for 24 sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)