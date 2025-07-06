Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Flash Floods in Central Texas Claim 32 Lives

Flash floods in central Texas have resulted in the deaths of 32 people, including 14 children. A sudden storm brought heavy rains causing the Guadalupe River to rise rapidly, leading to numerous rescues. State and local authorities are working to assist affected communities and have requested federal aid.

A devastating flash flood in central Texas has tragically claimed the lives of 32 people, including 14 children, according to local authorities. The calamity ensued after a sudden storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain, causing the Guadalupe River to surge 29 feet within a short period.

Over 850 individuals were rescued, some found clinging to trees or stranded in rapidly rising waters. The flood affected campers at Camp Mystic and visitors celebrating Independence Day along the river, leading to a widespread emergency response.

Texas officials have declared a state of disaster, seeking federal support to manage the crisis. Governor Greg Abbott has reached out to President Trump for a disaster declaration to unlock the necessary aid to help victims and rebuild devastated communities.

