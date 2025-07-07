Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Siege: The Impact of Russian Drone Attacks

Russian drone attacks on Kharkiv injured 27 individuals, including three children, and ignited a fire in a residential building. The ongoing conflict, affecting both Kharkiv and Sumy, continues to pose threats to civilian safety. Ukrainian emergency services are actively responding to the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 27 people, including three children, sustained injuries following a Russian drone assault on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, late Sunday. The attack not only wounded civilians but also damaged residential structures and a kindergarten, as confirmed by Ukrainian authorities on Monday.

The continuous aggression has caused fires in multi-storey buildings, prompting swift action by emergency services. Oleh Sinehubov, the regional governor, reported that most injuries occurred in Shevchenkivskyi district. As these attacks persist, both sides continue to deny intentional targeting of civilians, although casualties are predominantly Ukrainian.

In addition to Kharkiv, the region of Sumy experienced casualties from a Russian assault that killed two and injured two others. Meanwhile, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed property damage in the capital. However, no injuries were reported there, reflecting the ongoing volatility and uncertainty facing Ukraine's northeastern territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

