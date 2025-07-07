Daring Rescue: Elephant Calf Freed from Muddy Pit in Arunachal
An elephant calf was rescued from a muddy pit in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district after being trapped for almost two days. Forest personnel and villagers collaborated effectively for a successful rescue. The calf was safely guided back into the nearby forest after a two-hour operation.
An elephant calf trapped for nearly 48 hours in a muddy pit in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district has been successfully rescued, officials confirmed on Monday.
Upon receiving an alert from local villagers, forest personnel swiftly mobilized to the site in the Deomali forest division on Sunday.
The collective effort of the villagers and forest team resulted in the calf being freed and safely returned to the nearby forest following an intense two-hour rescue operation.
