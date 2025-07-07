Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Elephant Calf Freed from Muddy Pit in Arunachal

An elephant calf was rescued from a muddy pit in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district after being trapped for almost two days. Forest personnel and villagers collaborated effectively for a successful rescue. The calf was safely guided back into the nearby forest after a two-hour operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:10 IST
Daring Rescue: Elephant Calf Freed from Muddy Pit in Arunachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant calf trapped for nearly 48 hours in a muddy pit in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district has been successfully rescued, officials confirmed on Monday.

Upon receiving an alert from local villagers, forest personnel swiftly mobilized to the site in the Deomali forest division on Sunday.

The collective effort of the villagers and forest team resulted in the calf being freed and safely returned to the nearby forest following an intense two-hour rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025