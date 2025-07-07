Daring Rescue: Elephant Calf Freed from Muddy Pit in Arunachal

An elephant calf trapped for nearly 48 hours in a muddy pit in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district has been successfully rescued, officials confirmed on Monday.

Upon receiving an alert from local villagers, forest personnel swiftly mobilized to the site in the Deomali forest division on Sunday.

The collective effort of the villagers and forest team resulted in the calf being freed and safely returned to the nearby forest following an intense two-hour rescue operation.

