Torrential Rains Break Kashmir's Record Heatwave

Kashmir, including the city of Srinagar, was battered by torrential rains on Monday, offering respite from the prolonged heatwave that witnessed the hottest July day in over 70 years.

The heavy downpour flooded several areas, causing significant traffic disruptions in Downtown Srinagar and beyond. Officials reported widespread power outages due to high-speed winds uprooting trees and electric poles.

Despite the property damage from fallen trees, no casualties were reported. An official highlighted the significance of the weather change as Srinagar recorded its third hottest day ever, with temperatures peaking at 37.4 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)