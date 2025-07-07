Left Menu

Torrential Rains Break Kashmir's Record Heatwave

Torrential rains swept across Kashmir, particularly Srinagar, bringing relief from a prolonged heatwave that saw record-breaking temperatures. The rain resulted in flooding, traffic chaos, power outages, and property damage due to uprooted trees. This weather brought an end to one of the hottest July days in over 70 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kashmir, including the city of Srinagar, was battered by torrential rains on Monday, offering respite from the prolonged heatwave that witnessed the hottest July day in over 70 years.

The heavy downpour flooded several areas, causing significant traffic disruptions in Downtown Srinagar and beyond. Officials reported widespread power outages due to high-speed winds uprooting trees and electric poles.

Despite the property damage from fallen trees, no casualties were reported. An official highlighted the significance of the weather change as Srinagar recorded its third hottest day ever, with temperatures peaking at 37.4 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

