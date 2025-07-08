Monsoon Gains Strength: Heavy Rains to Hit Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall was observed in parts of Rajasthan on Monday. The town of Vijaynagar in Ajmer received the highest rainfall at 103 mm, courtesy of the southwest monsoon poised to grow stronger and deliver heavy showers starting July 10.

Jodhpur division in western Rajasthan is predicted to remain predominantly dry over the next three to four days. Conversely, Bikaner division is anticipated to experience light to moderate rainfall. An uptick in rain activity is forecasted for western Rajasthan beginning July 12.

Heavy rain is expected to increase in eastern Rajasthan from July 10, cascading into the western regions by July 12. On Tuesday, some areas in Bharatpur, Kota, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bikaner divisions could witness light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms. Elsewhere, weather is likely to maintain dryness.

