Greece Bakes Under Scorching Heat: Acropolis Closed Amid Sweeping Heatwave

In response to a severe heatwave, Greece temporarily closed the Acropolis, one of its most iconic historical sites, as temperatures were set to hit a scorching 41°C.

This move comes amid a broader European heatwave that has already claimed lives, incited forest fires, and issued health alerts across the continent.

Meanwhile, Greek authorities are emphasizing caution, particularly in Athens and Thessaloniki, by limiting outdoor work to prevent heat-related illnesses, and remain vigilant against the threat of wildfires due to high winds.