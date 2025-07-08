Left Menu

Greece Bakes Under Scorching Heat: Acropolis Closed Amid Sweeping Heatwave

Greece shuts the Acropolis due to a major heatwave with temperatures reaching 41°C. Part of broader European heatwave, it prompts closures and work pauses to protect people, especially in Athens and Thessaloniki. Authorities warn of potential wildfires exacerbated by expected gale-force winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:09 IST
Greece Bakes Under Scorching Heat: Acropolis Closed Amid Sweeping Heatwave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In response to a severe heatwave, Greece temporarily closed the Acropolis, one of its most iconic historical sites, as temperatures were set to hit a scorching 41°C.

This move comes amid a broader European heatwave that has already claimed lives, incited forest fires, and issued health alerts across the continent.

Meanwhile, Greek authorities are emphasizing caution, particularly in Athens and Thessaloniki, by limiting outdoor work to prevent heat-related illnesses, and remain vigilant against the threat of wildfires due to high winds.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025