Greece Bakes Under Scorching Heat: Acropolis Closed Amid Sweeping Heatwave
Greece shuts the Acropolis due to a major heatwave with temperatures reaching 41°C. Part of broader European heatwave, it prompts closures and work pauses to protect people, especially in Athens and Thessaloniki. Authorities warn of potential wildfires exacerbated by expected gale-force winds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:09 IST
- Country:
- Greece
In response to a severe heatwave, Greece temporarily closed the Acropolis, one of its most iconic historical sites, as temperatures were set to hit a scorching 41°C.
This move comes amid a broader European heatwave that has already claimed lives, incited forest fires, and issued health alerts across the continent.
Meanwhile, Greek authorities are emphasizing caution, particularly in Athens and Thessaloniki, by limiting outdoor work to prevent heat-related illnesses, and remain vigilant against the threat of wildfires due to high winds.
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- Acropolis
- heatwave
- Athens
- temperature
- Thessaloniki
- wildfires
- Europe
- weather
- climate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fierce Wildfires Blaze Across Chios, Greece: A Battle Against Nature
Greece Dispatches Reinforcements to Combat Chios Wildfires
Indigenous Women Lead Firefight as Wildfires Threaten Bolivia's Forests
Rising River Temperatures Threaten French Nuclear Power
Fierce Wildfires Threaten Greek Island of Chios Amid State of Emergency