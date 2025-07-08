Railways Halt Train for Pregnant Elephant's Safe Delivery

In a dramatic turn of events in Jharkhand, the railways paused a goods train to ensure the safe delivery of a pregnant elephant's calf. The incident occurred near Sarwaha village, highlighting cooperation between the Jharkhand forest department and the railways to avert potential tragedy.

The situation unfolded early in the morning along a stretch of railway known for frequent elephant crossings. Divisional Forest Officer Nitish Kumar responded swiftly to a distress call, halting train movements to allow the elephant to deliver safely.

This significant event has sparked discussions on enhancing wildlife safety measures as railway traffic increases, with officials advocating for dedicated wildlife crossings in active corridors.

