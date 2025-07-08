Left Menu

Tragic Quarry Landslide: Rescued at Last

The body of Ajay Kumar Rai, an Odisha native, was recovered over 30 hours after a quarry landslide. Despite adverse conditions, a determined rescue effort involving heavy machinery and specialized teams led to recovering the remains. A detailed probe into illegal quarrying is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic landslide at a quarry site claimed the lives of two migrant workers, with the body of the second victim, Ajay Kumar Rai from Odisha, recovered over 30 hours later. The rescue operation continued despite challenges, including fresh landslides and dangerous conditions, officials said.

Recovery efforts involved heavy machinery and specialized teams, including the National Disaster Response Force. The process faced multiple suspensions due to repeated rockfalls until operations resumed with necessary equipment sourced from nearby areas.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into potential illegal quarrying at the site. District Collector Prem Krishnan assured the families of the victims of all necessary support, including post-mortem procedures and transportation of the remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

