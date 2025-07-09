Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Nepal: A Connection Severed

A catastrophic flood, triggered by monsoon rains, struck Nepal's Rasuwa district, claiming at least nine lives and resulting in 20 missing individuals. The flood destroyed the Friendship Bridge linking Nepal and China, and caused significant infrastructural damage, disrupting electricity supply and transport logistics.

Updated: 09-07-2025 10:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A devastating flood, triggered by continuous monsoon rains in China, has wreaked havoc in Nepal's Rasuwa district, resulting in significant casualties and infrastructural damage.

The Bhotekoshi River's overflow tragically claimed nine lives after sweeping away the Friendship Bridge, a vital link between Nepal and China. Authorities recovered the bodies downstream, far from where the disaster struck.

Among the 20 people missing are three security personnel and six Chinese nationals. The disaster has severely impacted local infrastructure, damaging four hydropower projects and disrupting electricity supply. Additionally, substantial transport losses occurred, with 23 cargo containers and numerous vehicles washed away.

(With inputs from agencies.)

