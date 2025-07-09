Left Menu

Texas Hill Country Flash Flood Disaster: Search for Survivors Continues

Search efforts persist in Texas Hill Country after devastating flash floods killed at least 110 people, including dozens of children. With more than 170 individuals still missing, the death toll is expected to rise as authorities face scrutiny over delayed warnings in flood-prone areas.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Search teams continued their efforts in Texas Hill Country on Wednesday, sifting through debris in hope of finding more survivors from the recent flash floods that have claimed the lives of at least 110 individuals, many of whom were children.

As of Tuesday evening, over 170 people remained unaccounted for, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's figures. Since Friday, no survivors have been discovered. The majority of casualties and missing persons were reported in Kerr County, particularly around Kerrville, severely impacted by torrential rains on July 4, causing the Guadalupe River to surge nearly 30 feet within hours.

As of Wednesday morning, the death toll in Kerr stood at 95, including three dozen children, confirmed Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha during a briefing. The fatalities include at least 27 individuals from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp located along the Guadalupe River. Authorities anticipate the death toll will rise as receding floodwaters reveal more victims, while criticism mounts over the timeliness of alerts to those in vulnerable flood-prone regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

