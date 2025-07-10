Left Menu

India's Rivers on Alert: Rising Waters Signal Flood Threats

The Central Water Commission reports flood concerns in 21 river monitoring sites across India, highlighting critical levels in Assam and Bihar. The situation is closely monitored with 25 reservoirs across 13 states experiencing significant inflows. Key rivers and reservoirs are currently under watch due to rising water levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a flood warning across 21 river sites in India, indicating severe conditions at four locations as detailed in its latest bulletin. Notably, no rivers have yet surpassed their highest flood levels (HFL), but water levels at several sites are alarming.

Critical conditions persist in Assam and Bihar, with rivers like the Dhansiri, Bagmati, and Gandak exceeding danger marks. Assam faces rising threats along the Barak, Kushiyara, and Katakhal rivers, impacting Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts. In Uttar Pradesh, various Ganga tributaries are reporting levels above warning thresholds.

Additionally, significant inflows have been recorded at 25 reservoir sites in 13 states, notably in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh. Major reservoirs and impending inflows are being closely monitored to mitigate potential impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

