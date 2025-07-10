Left Menu

Cutting-Edge Advances and Leadership Shifts in Science and Space

Recent developments in science include Airbus securing a contract for Spanish military radar satellites, an AI-guided surgical robot performing autonomously, and President Trump appointing Sean Duffy as interim NASA administrator amid an ongoing dispute with Elon Musk.

Airbus has clinched a new deal with Spanish satellite operator Hisdesat to create two advanced radar satellites, PAZ-2, for the Spanish defence ministry. These satellites will furnish continuous radar imagery, supporting military intelligence and various civilian applications, thus replacing the operational PAZ satellite since 2018.

In a groundbreaking advancement, researchers announced on Wednesday that an AI-guided surgical robot has executed a delicate segment of a gallbladder surgery autonomously. This development represents a pivotal shift towards fully automated medical procedures, unlike existing robots that require human control.

Amidst a lingering vacancy, President Donald Trump designated Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as interim NASA administrator on Wednesday. This decision surfaces amidst Trump's tensions with Elon Musk, who had supported Jared Isaacman for the position. Duffy will assume the role as NASA's leadership dynamics continue to unfold.

