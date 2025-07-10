Tragic Fate of Peacocks: Pesticides Suspected in Mysterious Deaths

In a tragic incident, eleven peacocks were found dead near agriculture fields in a forest area of Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh, raising concerns over wildlife safety and pesticide use. The forest department swiftly initiated a case and launched a probe to uncover the cause behind these mysterious deaths.

The dead birds were discovered in Dhebar Badi village, Thandla tehsil, and were immediately transported to Meghnagar for post-mortem examinations at the Jhabua veterinary hospital. Viscera samples have been sent for detailed examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Sunil Sulia, the Divisional Forest Officer of Jhabua, stated that a case has been filed against unknown individuals. Environmentalists and local community leaders, including District Environment Vahini convenor Dilip Singh, are urging for the establishment of a sanctuary to ensure the protection of the district's significant peacock population, which is often jeopardized by indiscriminate pesticide use in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)