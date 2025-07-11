Kyiv Perseveres: Resilience Amidst the Chaos

In Kyiv, the contrast between night and day is stark. Evening skies light up with explosions due to Russian attacks, but by day, life for the city's 3 million inhabitants presses on.

Residents like Antonina and business owner Dmytro Yatsenko face challenges yet continue with their activities, exemplifying the spirit of resilience.

Kyiv remains vibrant, from early morning joggers to bustling cafes, but the specter of war looms, with air raid warnings a constant reminder. Many express deep gratitude for the military's efforts in allowing life to persist.

