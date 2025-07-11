Ruidoso Reels from Catastrophic Flash Floods

In a devastating turn of events in Ruidoso, New Mexico, a sudden flash flood has left the community in turmoil, with over 200 homes damaged. The catastrophe was triggered by intense monsoon rains causing water to surge from surrounding mountainsides, leading to tragic consequences.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with officials, toured the affected area to gather support for federal assistance. The disaster follows a year marked by wildfires and further flooding in Ruidoso, a popular summer retreat. Efforts are now focused on securing financial aid to assist with the rebuilding process.

The unprecedented floodwaters rose over 20 feet, setting new records. Tragically, the flood claimed the lives of a man and two children, and left one person still missing. As the community rushes to recover, the focus shifts to long-term solutions, including sediment removal and disaster preparedness initiatives to prevent future tragedies.