Ruidoso Reels from Catastrophic Flash Floods
A flash flood in Ruidoso, New Mexico, has left over 200 homes damaged and at least three people dead. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is advocating for federal aid as the community, already ravaged by wildfires, grapples with recovery. The flood set record water levels, inciting a large-scale rescue effort.
- Country:
- United States
In a devastating turn of events in Ruidoso, New Mexico, a sudden flash flood has left the community in turmoil, with over 200 homes damaged. The catastrophe was triggered by intense monsoon rains causing water to surge from surrounding mountainsides, leading to tragic consequences.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with officials, toured the affected area to gather support for federal assistance. The disaster follows a year marked by wildfires and further flooding in Ruidoso, a popular summer retreat. Efforts are now focused on securing financial aid to assist with the rebuilding process.
The unprecedented floodwaters rose over 20 feet, setting new records. Tragically, the flood claimed the lives of a man and two children, and left one person still missing. As the community rushes to recover, the focus shifts to long-term solutions, including sediment removal and disaster preparedness initiatives to prevent future tragedies.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ruidoso
- flood
- disaster
- New Mexico
- aid
- recovery
- monsoon
- Governor Lujan Grisham
- flash flood
- emergency
ALSO READ
Mbappe's Recovery Influences Real Madrid's Club World Cup Strategy
Steering Through Monsoon: Secure Your Ride with SBI General Insurance
UN Expert: Global Aid Cuts Threaten Decades of Poverty Reduction Progress
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Disrupt Life Across India
Intensified Monsoon Rains Cause Havoc in Kerala